JK Paper surges as demand for paper set to rise; packaging boards' price hike helped tide COVID second wave

JK Paper has been surging in trade lately with the stock up 42 percent just this month and 101 percent in 2021. Care Ratings recently came out with a report that expects the demand for paper products to improve by Q2 FY22.

On paper prices and demand AS Mehta, President and Director of the company said, “There was a drop in prices in the month of April and May as far as the copier paper or writing and printing paper is concerned. But at the same time, there was a price increase in packaging boards which was something around 3-4 percent.”

The company is relying on the opening of offices, schools and institutions will see an uptick in demand soon.

"From June the copier demand should be much better compared to April and May. From July onwards the other category such as writing and printing paper, and all other varieties of the paper demand should be back,” Mehta elaborated.

On the Gujarat plant, Mehta said, “Gujarat plant has not yet started because of this pandemic there were some more delays. Hopeful in the month of July when the situation is pretty normal and we are hoping to start trial sometime in mid-July.”

