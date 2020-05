Just in the last 1 month, Jio Platforms has secured a total investment of Rs 78,562 crore from various global firms. US private equity company KKR investing Rs 11,367 crore in Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms, will be the fifth high-profile investment in the firm in a month. This is KKR's largest investment in Asia.

Exactly a month ago, Facebook picked up a 9.99 percent stake in the firm on April 22 for Rs 43,574 crore boosting its efforts to cut debt. Within days of that deal, Silver Lake - the world's largest tech investor - bought a 1.15 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,665.75 crore. On May 8, US-based Vista Equity Partners bought a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore. And, on May 17 global equity firm General Atlantic picked up 1.34 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 6,598.38 crore.

All these five investments in the last 1 month aggregate to Rs 78,562 crore.

These investments in Jio Platform is a part of the RIL's strategy of deleveraging its balance sheet to become a zero net debt company.

Along with the five investments, the (Rs 53,125 crore) rights issue and a previous investment by British Petroleum in FY2019-20 (Rs 7,000 crore) have led to this massive decline in RIL's debt.

Last year, the company had a net debt of Rs 1.61 lakh crore, built up as it undertook capital expenditure over the past few years in expanding its telecom and retail ventures, as well as a few projects on the refining side. Of that, the company has already raised Rs 1.38 lakh crore counting in the latest investment or over 86 percent of the debt.

The latest round of investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. This is KKR's largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis," the company said in a statement.