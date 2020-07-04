  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Jio killer app serves Rs 13,500 p.a. spoiler on Zoom party

Updated : July 04, 2020 03:11 PM IST

Based on a rate card of Zoom below where $15 per month is the charge for more than 40 minute meeting time (which is equivalent to $180 on an annual basis) to the host.
In an apple-to-apple comparison, JioMeet is providing the same functionality and more, free of cost. This translates to Rs 13,500 of spoiler savings for a host per year.
Jio killer app serves Rs 13,500 p.a. spoiler on Zoom party

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

COVID-19: NEET postponed to Sept 13, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1, says HRD Ministry

COVID-19: NEET postponed to Sept 13, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1, says HRD Ministry

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement