Jio Financial listing 'a mini bonus' for RIL shareholders, says Mukesh Ambani

The listing of Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), the demerged financial division of Reliance Industries Ltd , is equivalent to a mini bonus for our long-term investors, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said while addressing shareholders at the 46th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

Every shareholder of Reliance has received shares in JFSL on a 1:1 basis following the recent demerger of the financial services business, Ambani said.

According to Ambani, just like Jio and Retail, Jio Financial too will prove to be an invaluable addition to the Reliance ecosystem of customer-facing businesses.

"JFS has been conceptualised to fill a critical gap in the financial services needs of a large section of the Indian economy, mainly in the informal and underserved sectors in rural, semi-urban, and urban areas. This will give a big boost to inclusive and accelerated growth of the economy," the Reliance Chairman said.

In other words, as per Ambani, JFSL is born to accelerate the replication of India’s dazzling growth story in Bharat.

"JFS will massively increase financial services penetration by transforming and modernising them with a digital-first approach that simplifies financial products, reduces cost of service, and expands reach to every citizen through easily accessible digital channels," he said.

Ambani said that for tens of thousands of SMEs, merchants, and self-employed entrepreneurs, ease of doing business must mean ease in borrowing, investments, and payment solutions. "JFS plans to democratise financial services for 1.42 billion Indians, giving them access to simple, affordable, innovative, and intuitive products and services."

JFSL stock rallied 4 percent in Monday's trade ahead of the Reliance AGM. JFSL shares, which have been falling ever since they got listed on stock exchanges last week, climbed over 4 percent to hit a an intra-day high of Rs 222.25 on NSE. The stock swung repeatedly between gains and losses in extremely volatile trading sessions.

With today's gain, Jio Financial is commanding a market capitalisation of Rs 1.40 lakh crore, as against Rs 1.68 lakh crore at the time of its listing.

Shares of parent Reliance Industries are now trading in green at about Rs 2,476 apiece on BSE amid RIL AGM announcements. Analysts and investors are excited about value unlocking in RIL's telecom and retail divisions. Brokerage CSLA retained its 'buy' rating on the conglomerate