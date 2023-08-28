CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsJio Financial listing 'a mini bonus' for RIL shareholders, says Mukesh Ambani

Jio Financial listing 'a mini bonus' for RIL shareholders, says Mukesh Ambani

JFS has been conceptualised to fill a critical gap in the financial services needs of a large section of the Indian economy, mainly in the informal and underserved sectors in rural, semi-urban, and urban areas, Ambani said.

Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Aug 28, 2023 3:19:18 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Jio Financial listing 'a mini bonus' for RIL shareholders, says Mukesh Ambani
The listing of Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), the demerged financial division of Reliance Industries Ltd, is equivalent to a mini bonus for our long-term investors, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said while addressing shareholders at the 46th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

Share Market Live


Every shareholder of Reliance has received shares in JFSL on a 1:1 basis following the recent demerger of the financial services business, Ambani said.
According to Ambani, just like Jio and Retail, Jio Financial too will prove to be an invaluable addition to the Reliance ecosystem of customer-facing businesses.
"JFS has been conceptualised to fill a critical gap in the financial services needs of a large section of the Indian economy, mainly in the informal and underserved sectors in rural, semi-urban, and urban areas. This will give a big boost to inclusive and accelerated growth of the economy," the Reliance Chairman said.
In other words, as per Ambani, JFSL is born to accelerate the replication of India’s dazzling growth story in Bharat.
"JFS will massively increase financial services penetration by transforming and modernising them with a digital-first approach that simplifies financial products, reduces cost of service, and expands reach to every citizen through easily accessible digital channels," he said.
Ambani said that for tens of thousands of SMEs, merchants, and self-employed entrepreneurs, ease of doing business must mean ease in borrowing, investments, and payment solutions. "JFS plans to democratise financial services for 1.42 billion Indians, giving them access to simple, affordable, innovative, and intuitive products and services."

JFSL share price

JFSL stock rallied 4 percent in Monday's trade ahead of the Reliance AGM. JFSL shares, which have been falling ever since they got listed on stock exchanges last week, climbed over 4 percent to hit a an intra-day high of Rs 222.25 on NSE. The stock swung repeatedly between gains and losses in extremely volatile trading sessions.
With today's gain, Jio Financial is commanding a market capitalisation of Rs 1.40 lakh crore, as against Rs 1.68 lakh crore at the time of its listing.
Shares of parent Reliance Industries are now trading in green at about Rs 2,476 apiece on BSE amid RIL AGM announcements. Analysts and investors are excited about value unlocking in RIL's telecom and retail divisions. Brokerage CSLA retained its 'buy' rating on the conglomerate
First Published: Aug 28, 2023 3:06 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Reliance AGMReliance IndustriesReliance Industries (RIL)

Recommended Articles

View All
Reliance AGM 2023 | JioAirFiber launch on Sept 19, Reliance Retail will be fastest growing biz: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance AGM 2023 | JioAirFiber launch on Sept 19, Reliance Retail will be fastest growing biz: Mukesh Ambani

Aug 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Progressing to deploy Rs 75,000 cr to build new energy manufacturing ecosystem: Mukesh Ambani

Progressing to deploy Rs 75,000 cr to build new energy manufacturing ecosystem: Mukesh Ambani

Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Reliance AGM | O2C biz on track to build new energy ecosystem, achieve net carbon zero by 2035: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance AGM | O2C biz on track to build new energy ecosystem, achieve net carbon zero by 2035: Mukesh Ambani

Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Reliance Industries and BlackRock forge partnership to transform India's asset management industry

Reliance Industries and BlackRock forge partnership to transform India's asset management industry

Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X