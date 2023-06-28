Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries amongst 22 cos that bid for commercial coal mining

Out of the 17 mines which were auctioned, nine are fully explored mines that have a cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 47.80 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Jindal Steel and Power and Hindalco Industries were amongst the 22 companies that submitted bids for the auction of commercial coal mines, the Ministry of coal said in a statement on Wednesday, June 18.

The other companies that had bid include Sunflag Iron and Steel, miner NLC India, the mining unit of power company NTPC, and Nuvoco Vistas, a cement and ready-mix concrete company.

These 22 companies submitted a total of 35 bids through both online and offline bidding under two tranches – Seventh tranche and second attempt of sixth tranche.

According to a recent release, the Seventh tranche of auctions saw a total of 34 bids submitted for 17 coal mines. These bids were received through both online and offline channels. Additionally, two bids were exclusively received online and not through the offline mode.

“All the bids received will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee and Technically Qualified Bidders will be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction, to be conducted on Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC) portal shortly,” the ministry said.

Moreover, a total of 24 bids were submitted for the allocation of 7 coal mines, indicating that two or more bids were received for each of them . Furthermore, 10 coal mines received single bids, with a combination of online and offline bidding methods utilised.

Of these 17 coal mines for which bids were submitted, nine are partially explored while the remaining eight are fully explored. These fully explored coal mines have a cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 47.80 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Additionally, 16 coal mines are non-coking coal mines whereas one mine is a coking coal mine.

Also, a total of five public sector companies submitted the bids in this round of Coal ministry’s commercial coal mines’ auction.