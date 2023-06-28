CNBC TV18
Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries amongst 22 cos that bid for commercial coal mining
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 11:36:38 PM IST (Published)

Out of the 17 mines which were auctioned, nine are fully explored mines that have a cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 47.80 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Jindal Steel and Power and Hindalco Industries were  amongst the 22 companies that submitted bids for the auction of commercial coal mines, the Ministry of coal said in a statement on Wednesday, June 18.

The other companies that had bid include Sunflag Iron and Steel, miner NLC India, the mining unit of power company NTPC, and Nuvoco Vistas, a cement and ready-mix concrete company.
These 22 companies submitted a total of 35 bids through both online and offline bidding under two tranches – Seventh tranche and second attempt of sixth tranche.
