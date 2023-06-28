Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries amongst 22 cos that bid for commercial coal mining

Out of the 17 mines which were auctioned, nine are fully explored mines that have a cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 47.80 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Jindal Steel and Power and Hindalco Industries were amongst the 22 companies that submitted bids for the auction of commercial coal mines, the Ministry of coal said in a statement on Wednesday, June 18.

The other companies that had bid include Sunflag Iron and Steel, miner NLC India, the mining unit of power company NTPC, and Nuvoco Vistas, a cement and ready-mix concrete company.