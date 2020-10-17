  • SENSEX
Jet Airways’ lenders approve Kalrock Capital Consortium’s bid for airline

Updated : October 17, 2020 04:31 PM IST

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that lenders preferred Kalrock consortium’s offer over the other one submitted by Haryana-based Flight Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC).  
Jet Airways is facing claims of over Rs 36,090 crores in NCLT, of which Rs 14,640 crores of claims have been admitted by the resolution professional.​
The resolution professional of Jet Airways will now place the successful resolution applicant- Kalrock consortium’s bid before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the final approval.
