Jeff Bezos to kick off 3-day India visit on January 15, to review India ops and meet industrialists
Updated : January 10, 2020 09:33 PM IST
The CEO is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other top officials as well as industry leaders like Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Bezos will also attend an event known as SMBhav focussing on small and medium businesses in India on January 15-16 New Delhi.
In Mumbai, Amazon founder may meet and greet Bollywood stars. A fireside is also planned with actor Shah Rukh Khan.
