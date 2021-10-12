Jeff Bezos gets emotional on Twitter, Elon Musk replies with silver medal snub

Tesla boss Elon Musk always has something to tweet about his billionaire rival and Amazon chief Jeff Bezos. Bezos, who rarely posts personal messages on Twitter, recently shared an old article from Barron's, an American weekly magazine published by Dow Jones & Company.

The article had called Bezos’ idea behind Amazon silly and likened it to a bomb waiting to fail. The article from 1999 was one among many that had predicted Amazon failure during its infancy.

“Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail. Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries.” Bezos, who is also the CEO of his space venture Blue Origin, wrote.

And then Musk had to reply. The SpaceX CEO posted a silver medal emoji in response.

According to Indian Express, when Musk had surpassed Bezos to become the wealthiest man in the world in September, he told Forbes in an email interview that he would be sending a giant statue of the “digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal.”

Right now Elon Musk leads the world’s most exclusive wealth club with a net worth of $222.1 billion, followed by Jeff Bezos with $190.8 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The spat between two of the richest men stems from the competition between SpaceX and Blue Origin. Blue Origin and Amazon have launched several lawsuits against SpaceX, including one against NASA’s award of the lucrative $2.9 billion-lunar lander contract to SpaceX, while Musk has made fun of Bezos’ age, the Blue Origin design, Blue Origin’s naming choices, Amazon’s monopoly, Blue Origin’s technological capabilities among other things.

Bezos has, for the most part, never insulted Musk or SpaceX in public.

Musk, Bezos and French-luxury magnate Bernard Arnault have traded the top three spots of the richest person on the planet for over a year, with the rest of the competition trailing far behind the trio. But while Musk has taken the title of the wealthiest man on the planet for now, on the back of a new agreement with investors that saw SpaceX valued at $100 billion, he’s also in the race for another title.

Both Musk and Bezos are also among the Stingiest Billionaires, having given away less than 1 percent of their immense fortune to charity, according to data from Forbes.