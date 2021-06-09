  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk among 25 wealthiest Americans who paid little to no income tax

Updated : June 09, 2021 11:49:27 IST

Billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Michael Bloomberg, Carl Icahn, and George Soros have sometimes paid zero in income tax.
These individuals paid $13.1 billion in taxes compared to a $401 billion increase in wealth
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk among 25 wealthiest Americans who paid little to no income tax
Published : June 09, 2021 11:49 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Welspun Corp shares rally 6% to hit 52-week high on receipt of orders worth Rs 1,725 cr

Welspun Corp shares rally 6% to hit 52-week high on receipt of orders worth Rs 1,725 cr

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds less than 1 lakh cases for 2nd straight day; tally above 2.90 crore

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds less than 1 lakh cases for 2nd straight day; tally above 2.90 crore

India adds less than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases for 2nd day; active caseload below 13 lakh after 57 days

India adds less than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases for 2nd day; active caseload below 13 lakh after 57 days

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement