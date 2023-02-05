English
Jaysis grows 15 times this year via EPC business

Jaysis Green Energy launched with the aim to reduce carbon footprints and build a carbon free ecosystem and make the planet a better living place. Globally, the global renewable energy market was valued at $881.7billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,977.6 billion by 2030.

Jaysis has grown around 15 times this year through its EPC business with its focus in Maharashtra. To expand its wing, Jaysis focused on a new territory of MP,CG and UP for EPC business into residential and enterprise segment. Backward integration is where company is focusing on and founders believes operating in boot strap mode.

The company will come up with several products like Ongrid and Offgrid inverter in this year to diversify its business into industry.
Jaysis Green Energy launched with the aim to reduce carbon footprints and build a carbon free ecosystem and make the planet a better living place. Globally, the renewable energy market was valued at $881.7billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,977.6 billion by 2030.
Jaysis Green Energy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd is into solar Industry. It promotes and makes people aware of the benefits and plus points of solar energy.
"It has served various industries like Hospitality, Educational Institutions, Hospitals, Factories etc. and has provided their premium quality services at competitive prices. As of today Jaysis has around 500 retail customers served and on an average from past one year they are serving around 40-50 customers per month with completed 4.5MW projects and the number keeps on increasing," Jaysis said in a statement.
In the solar energy industry, India was ranked fourth in wind power, fifth in solar power and fourth in renewable power installed capacity, as of 2020.
States like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujrat etc. are the top places that generate huge solar energy. The company has installed panels, distributed panels and also offers energy storage.
It has been noted by the clients of Jaysis that after the instalment of solar panels and offering for their solutions there was a reduction in their e-bills and consumption and it was also a healthier option to opt for, the company said.
First Published: Feb 5, 2023 9:41 AM IST
    X