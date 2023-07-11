Jayshree Ullal makes it to Forbes' ‘100 Richest Self-Made Women’ List: All you need to know

Jayashree Ullal is the president and CEO of Arista Networks, Apart from Ullal, Indra Nooyi, Neerja Sethi, and Neha Narkhede are the other Indian origin business leaders who have featured on the 2023 Forbes' 100 richest self-made women list.

Four Indian-origin business leaders have made it to the 2023 Forbes' 100 Richest Self-Made Women List. Among the four, Jayashree Ullal, the president and CEO of Arista Networks, ranked 15th on the prestigious list with a net worth of $2.4 billion.

One of the most powerful tech industry leaders, Jayshree UIlal’s name is counted among the likes of Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai and other top Indian-origin business leaders in the United States.

Her company Arista Networks, a computer networking firm, recorded revenue of nearly $4.4 billion in 2022, according to Forbes.

Jayshree Ullal was born in London and raised in India. She studied at the Convent of Jesus and Mary School in New Delhi. She pursued electrical engineering at San Francisco State University and engineering management at Santa Clara University in the United States.

She started her career with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). She then worked with Fairchild Semiconductor, Ungermann-Bass and Crescendo Communications.

After Crescendo was acquired by Cisco in 1993, she became an employee at the company and reached one of the top positions in her long career. She oversaw 20 mergers and acquisitions during her tenure at Cisco.

After a 15-year journey with Cisco, she joined Arista in 2008, when it reportedly had only 50 employees and no revenue.

As President and CEO of Arista for over a decade, she is behind the company’s business and thought leadership position in cloud networking.

In 2014, Ullal led the company through a historically successful IPO as it went from zero to a multibillion-dollar business.

Ullal is also a recipient of numerous awards including the “Entrepreneur of the Year award” from E&Y in 2015, Barron’s “World’s Best CEOs” in 2018, and she was named one of the “Top 20 Business Persons” by Fortune in 2019.

In 2020, she joined the board of directors of Snowflake, a cloud computing company.

As per Forbes, Ullal owns a 2.4 percent stake in Arista, a portion of which she has earmarked for her two children, niece and nephew.