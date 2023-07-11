CNBC TV18
Jayshree Ullal makes it to Forbes' ‘100 Richest Self-Made Women’ List: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 7:18:11 PM IST (Updated)

Jayashree Ullal is the president and CEO of Arista Networks, Apart from Ullal, Indra Nooyi, Neerja Sethi, and Neha Narkhede are the other Indian origin business leaders who have featured on the 2023 Forbes' 100 richest self-made women list.

Four Indian-origin business leaders have made it to the 2023 Forbes' 100 Richest Self-Made Women List. Among the four, Jayashree Ullal, the president and CEO of Arista Networks, ranked 15th on the prestigious list with a net worth of $2.4 billion.

Apart from Ullal, the other Indian-American women on the Forbes list are Neerja Sethi (Syntel co-founder), Neha Narkhede (Confluent co-founder), and Indra Nooyi (former CEO of PepsiCo).
One of the most powerful tech industry leaders, Jayshree UIlal’s name is counted among the likes of Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai and other top Indian-origin business leaders in the United States.
