Jayshree Ullal makes it to Forbes' ‘100 Richest Self-Made Women’ List: All you need to know

Jayashree Ullal is the president and CEO of Arista Networks, Apart from Ullal, Indra Nooyi, Neerja Sethi, and Neha Narkhede are the other Indian origin business leaders who have featured on the 2023 Forbes' 100 richest self-made women list.

Four Indian-origin business leaders have made it to the 2023 Forbes' 100 Richest Self-Made Women List. Among the four, Jayashree Ullal, the president and CEO of Arista Networks, ranked 15th on the prestigious list with a net worth of $2.4 billion.

Share Market Live NSE

One of the most powerful tech industry leaders, Jayshree UIlal’s name is counted among the likes of Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai and other top Indian-origin business leaders in the United States.