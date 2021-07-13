Jaypee Infra-IBC case: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, SEBI on delisting of non-promoter shareholding

Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Centre and SEBI on the delisting of non-promoter shareholding for Rs 1 crore while hearing a plea by 24 minority shareholders of Jaypee Infra against extinguishment of shares.

The shareholders told the High Court that over 39 percent of the shareholding is public, which was bought prior to the initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

"The resolution plan will cause irreparable harm to public shareholders and the entire investment made by public shareholders through hard-earned money will be wiped out," they said.