Jaguar Land Rover India head Rohit Suri to retire on March 31

Suri joined the Tata Group as the Head of the Premier Car Division of Tata Motors and led the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India in 2009. His retirement marks the end of a 14-year-long stint with the Tata-owned brand.

British automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), on Thursday, announced that Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director of JLR India, will retire from his position on March 31, 2023.

Suri joined the Tata Group as the Head of the Premier Car Division of Tata Motors and led the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India in 2009. His retirement marks the end of a 14-year-long stint with the Tata-owned brand.

Suri, while commenting on his retirement, in a statement, said, “My time at Jaguar Land Rover has been filled with some of the most memorable and exciting challenges, as me and my team worked passionately to establish the two icons as the most sought after and aspirational brands in India. I thank senior leadership at the Tata group and Jaguar Land Rover for reposing faith in me to lead such iconic automotive brands. As I step into a new phase of my life, I share my best wishes with the entire Jaguar Land Rover family for a very exciting, electrified road ahead.”

Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover, said, "I want to thank Rohit for his leadership and outstanding contribution to the business over the last 14 years. He led from the front and played a key role in establishing Jaguar Land Rover in India with a strong focus on customer centricity and financial and brand strength.”

JLR India also revealed that it will announce Suri’s successor at a later date. The company sells vehicles across 21 cities through 25 authorised outlets.