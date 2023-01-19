Jaguar Land Rover India head Rohit Suri to retire on March 31

Suri joined the Tata Group as the Head of the Premier Car Division of Tata Motors and led the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India in 2009. His retirement marks the end of a 14-year-long stint with the Tata-owned brand.
British automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), on Thursday, announced that Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director of JLR India, will retire from his position on March 31, 2023.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 | India may allow income tax rebate on electric vehicles for 2 more years
Jan 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Tax-saving investment — How to avail benefits under National Pension System and steps to open it
Jan 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds
Jan 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
30 best bars in India: Khakra-spiked cocktails stir up a storm — what else is shaking us up
Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Suri joined the Tata Group as the Head of the Premier Car Division of Tata Motors and led the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India in 2009. His retirement marks the end of a 14-year-long stint with the Tata-owned brand.
Suri, while commenting on his retirement, in a statement, said, “My time at Jaguar Land Rover has been filled with some of the most memorable and exciting challenges, as me and my team worked passionately to establish the two icons as the most sought after and aspirational brands in India. I thank senior leadership at the Tata group and Jaguar Land Rover for reposing faith in me to lead such iconic automotive brands. As I step into a new phase of my life, I share my best wishes with the entire Jaguar Land Rover family for a very exciting, electrified road ahead.”
Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover, said, "I want to thank Rohit for his leadership and outstanding contribution to the business over the last 14 years. He led from the front and played a key role in establishing Jaguar Land Rover in India with a strong focus on customer centricity and financial and brand strength.”
JLR India also revealed that it will announce Suri’s successor at a later date. The company sells vehicles across 21 cities through 25 authorised outlets.
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!