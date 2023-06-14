Jagat Pharma gets WHO-GMP, CoPP certification for isotine plus eye drops

This certification ensures that the product meets the highest global standards of quality management practices, an official release from the company said.

Pharmaceutical company Jagat Pharma has said that its flagship product, Isotine Plus Ayurvedic Eye Drops, has received certifications from WHO-GMP (World Health Organization - Good Manufacturing Practices) and CoPP (Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product). This ensures that the product meets the highest global standards of quality management practices, an official release from the company said.

The CoPP certification further validates the safety, efficacy and quality of Isotine plus ayurvedic eye drops, the release added.

The company said that Isotine Plus Ayurvedic Eye Drops have been formulated through extensive research and development, offering holistic eye care based on the principles of Ayurveda. The drops are designed to alleviate various eye ailments, including cataracts, myopia, hypermetropia, and diabetic retinopathy.

With the achievement of WHO-GMP and CoPP certifications, Jagat Pharma said it is poised to expand its global reach and make Isotine Plus Ayurvedic Eye Drops more accessible to individuals worldwide, promoting better eye health and enhancing the quality of life for many.

“WHO-GMP certification and CoPP Certificate is a hallmark of best manufacturing practices. Our aim has always been to continue advanced medicinal research and come up with products which will provide the best medical benefit to the maximum number of people” said Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director at Jagat Pharma.