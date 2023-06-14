CNBC TV18
Jagat Pharma gets WHO-GMP, CoPP certification for isotine plus eye drops

Jun 17, 2023 12:30:45 AM IST

This certification ensures that the product meets the highest global standards of quality management practices, an official release from the company said.

Pharmaceutical company Jagat Pharma has said that its flagship product, Isotine Plus Ayurvedic Eye Drops, has received certifications from WHO-GMP (World Health Organization - Good Manufacturing Practices) and CoPP (Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product). This ensures that the product meets the highest global standards of quality management practices, an official release from the company said.

The CoPP certification further validates the safety, efficacy and quality of Isotine plus ayurvedic eye drops, the release added.
The company said that Isotine Plus Ayurvedic Eye Drops have been formulated through extensive research and development, offering holistic eye care based on the principles of Ayurveda. The drops are designed to alleviate various eye ailments, including cataracts, myopia, hypermetropia, and diabetic retinopathy.
X