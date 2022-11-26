iX Global becomes exclusive worldwide direct marketing provider for D.E.B.T.

D.E.B.T. project tokens conform to the BEP-20 protocol on the Binance blockchain. By utilizing D.E.B.T.’s proprietary software, users can create a portfolio of software mining licenses that support and earn rewards from various industries.

Expanding its horizons, iX Global, a financial education platform, has become the exclusive direct marketing partner for the Decentralized Eco-Friendly Blockchain Technology (D.E.B.T.) platform, a highly sought-after platform.

Following the agreement, iX Global, which has achieved growth in the last two years, will be the exclusive direct market reseller of D.E.B.T. software mining licenses. The partnership will allow iX Global to provide an expanding list of D.E.B.T.’s affordable cryptocurrency products to a wider international client base. The partnership is a win-win situation for all stakeholders as it will make it easier to adopt futuristic products.

“We look forward to working with D.E.B.T. to bring projects based on real-world commodities, innovative technologies, and linked to crypto rewards to our community of highly involved learners who are keen to learn about and participate in futuristic technologies and products. D.E.B.T.’s innovative product offerings and services make it an ideal partner for us,” said Joseph Martinez, Founder and CEO of iX Global.

An added incentive for all iX Global Brand Ambassadors is exclusive discounted pricing on all D.E.B.T. software mining licenses. The software mining license holders will be rewarded with daily token deposits that can be stored, used for purchases, or exchanged for other currencies.

D.E.B.T. project tokens conform to the BEP-20 protocol on the Binance blockchain. By utilizing D.E.B.T.’s proprietary software, users can create a portfolio of software mining licenses that support and earn rewards from various industries.

iX Global is an educational company providing financial education among other services. It is a global company that provides education to its community on various subjects including, financial education, e-commerce, blockchain & NFTs, clearly advising users to comply with the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction while attaining education/ knowledge about these topics.

D.E.B.T. platform strives to build an expansive, vertically integrated ecosystem allowing users to participate in digital rewards generated from software mining licenses that are supported by, real people, real projects and real royalties.