IVY Growth startup summit facilitates Rs 15 crore worth of funding

Twenty-five startups pitched their ideas before investors. The summit’s objective was to position Surat and Gujarat on the global startup ecosystem map.
The Startup Summit TwentyOne by SeventyTwo (powered by Navitas Solar), organised by IVY Growth Associates, has facilitated fundraising of approximately Rs 15 crore in various startups. Twenty-five startups pitched their ideas before investors. The summit’s objective was to position Surat and Gujarat on the global startup ecosystem map.
Over 200+ startup founders, 500+ investors and industry leaders, and over 10,000 people participated in the summit. Shark Tank fame and BoAT founder Aman Gupta and MamaEarth founder Ghazal Alagh were among the attendees, IVY Growth said in a statement.
Sharad Todi, Co-founder at IVY Growth Associates said, “More than 5,000 individuals from over 20 states participated in the first edition of the TwentyOne by SeventyTwo Summit. Out of 13 partner startups, 15-17 generated investor interest and received term sheets."
Of the 25 startups selected for pitching, ten startups presented their ideas and business model on Saturday, and the remaining got their pitching opportunity on Sunday. Four of these startups were from Surat. The summit also featured 80 startup stalls showcasing various products and services.
One of the main highlights of the Summit was the Trailblazer Mine, which included live Shark Tank-style pitching sessions and fundraising programmes for startups. Selected startups had the opportunity to present their ideas before a panel of esteemed investors.
First Published: Jun 28, 2023 6:50 PM IST
