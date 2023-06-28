CNBC TV18
IVY Growth startup summit facilitates Rs 15 crore worth of funding

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 6:59:28 PM IST (Updated)

Twenty-five startups pitched their ideas before investors. The summit’s objective was to position Surat and Gujarat on the global startup ecosystem map.

The Startup Summit TwentyOne by SeventyTwo (powered by Navitas Solar), organised by IVY Growth Associates, has facilitated fundraising of approximately Rs 15 crore in various startups. Twenty-five startups pitched their ideas before investors. The summit’s objective was to position Surat and Gujarat on the global startup ecosystem map.

Over 200+ startup founders, 500+ investors and industry leaders, and over 10,000 people participated in the summit. Shark Tank fame and BoAT founder Aman Gupta and MamaEarth founder Ghazal Alagh were among the attendees, IVY Growth said in a statement.
Sharad Todi, Co-founder at IVY Growth Associates said, “More than 5,000 individuals from over 20 states participated in the first edition of the TwentyOne by SeventyTwo Summit. Out of 13 partner startups, 15-17 generated investor interest and received term sheets."
X