    Homebusiness News

    IVY Growth hits 68+ investments in 1 year
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    IVY Growth aims to invest in New Age Sector Agnostic startups in India, Africa and Middle East.

    IVY Growth is celebrating first year anniversary with a whooping 65+ startup Investments. With an overall syndicate funding of 12 mn$ from its network of angel investors it has set the tone for an amazing 24 months to come, the company said.

    IVY Growth aims to invest in New Age Sector Agnostic startups in India, Africa and Middle East. The next 24 months focus will be on Tech (Clean Tech, Consumer, Agriculture, Health); Sustainability, Media Eye Ball, Gaming and Web 3.0, it said.
    The sweet spot for IVY Growth’s Investment thesis has been Seed to Series A.
    The focus has always been on the rise of angel investments in the country and. IVY Growth now wishes to plan for a Sebi registered $15 mn fund and increase its network to UHNIs and family offices over the next 24 Months.
    Their investments include Zappfresh, Sapio, BluSmart, Indeanta, Keto India, Stride Ahead, Bullspree, Valuationary, Alt Mobility, EMotorad, AUS, Bummer, Hobit, Refrens, Deciwood, Bebe Burp, Navitas Alpha, Evify, Growit, Zypp, HealthySure, ClearDekho and others.
    IVY Growth organised Startup Summit on India “21By72” in Surat in June 2022 and the Season 2 is planned for June 2023 at Avadh Uthopia Surat which will see participation from 7 Global Countries and 500+ Startup Founders.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
