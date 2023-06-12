Ivy Growth Associates announces startup summit in Surat

The summit is likely to witness participation of 60+ venture capitalists and 500+ angel investors and over 200+ start-ups hailing from all over India and globally, the company stated.

IVY Growth Associates, a venture capital firm and start-up accelerator, in partnership with SteamHouse India Limited has announced the second edition of its annual Start-up Summit ‘21BY72’ in Surat city. The summit is likely to witness participation of 60+ venture capitalists and 500+ angel investors and over 200+ start-ups hailing from all over India and globally, the company stated.

The summit is scheduled for June 16, 17 and 18 at Avadh Utopia, Surat.

Surat ranks among one of the fastest growing cities in the world and one of the wealthiest city in India with Diamond and Textile Industries being the key contributor on a Global Landscape.

The summit works around the core objective to catalyse collaborations, provide a platform to entrepreneurs to exhibit and present their concepts, and opening investment opportunities for investors from across the world, IVY Growth said.

“There will be knowledge-sharing sessions from over 80 industry veterans and 10+ mega Influencers and live pitching sessions. It is expected to fuel funding to 20+ start-ups in the live pitching sessions,” it said.

IVY Growth aims at facilitating start-up funding worth Rs 50 crore, across at least 30 start-ups by the end of the current fiscal and take the same number up to 200 start-ups in next five years.

“The summit is expected to accelerate the entire process and help us reach our goal faster. At the same time, not that it brings investors and entrepreneurs under one roof, but also motivates others to come forward and participate. This is largely to encourage more ideas, and inspire more minds,” said Rachit Poddar, IVY Growth Associates.