Ivy Growth Associates announces startup summit in Surat

IVY Growth Associates, a venture capital firm and start-up accelerator, in partnership with SteamHouse India Limited has announced the second edition of its annual Start-up Summit ‘21BY72’ in Surat city. The summit is likely to witness participation of 60+ venture capitalists and 500+ angel investors and over 200+ start-ups hailing from all over India and globally, the company stated.

The summit is scheduled for June 16, 17 and 18 at Avadh Utopia, Surat.

Surat ranks among one of the fastest growing cities in the world and one of the wealthiest city in India with Diamond and Textile Industries being the key contributor on a Global Landscape.