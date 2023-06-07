Pune-born Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes, the 64-year old IIT Ahmedabad alumnus, passes away

Born in Pune, India, Menezes hailed from a notable background, with his father, Manuel Menezes, serving as the chairman of the Indian Railway Board. Ivan Menezes received his education at the esteemed St. Stephen's College in Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.

Ivan Manuel Menezes, the CEO of Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, passed away on Wednesday. Menezes, a 64-year-old executive set to retire at the end of this month, had been admitted to the hospital for various conditions, including a stomach ulcer, according to a statement issued by the company on June 5. The exact cause of his death in London is not immediately known.

Menezes had been with Diageo since its formation in 1997 through the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan. During his tenure, he successfully boosted sales and oversaw numerous brand acquisitions, as well as spearheading a significant sustainability transformation within the company.