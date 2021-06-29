ITC’s Sunfeast to take on Bangladeshi potato crisps brand with thinnest ever crackers

Sunfeast from ITC is launching a new potato crisp brand that will be directly competing with recently popular Potata Spicy Biscuit from Pran, a well-liked Bangladeshi brand. The company claims that its newest product is the thinnest ever in India’s Rs 6,000-crore cracker biscuits category.

Sunfeast will be rolling out ‘All Rounder Chatpata Masala' first in the southern states, West Bengal and the North-Eastern states to compete with Pran. The Potata biscuits recently found popularity with Indian netizens as the biscuits got rave reviews. Pran has been a popular food brand in West Bengal and been retailing in India for well over two decades.

"Sunfeast All Rounder aims to offer consumers a differentiated premium offering in a cracker format ," Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, foods division, ITC Limited told Moneycontrol

"With crackers constituting a large segment in the biscuits category, we believe it is an opportune time to further strengthen our portfolio and provide consumers with trendsetting and delightful offerings. With the launch of Sunfeast All Rounder, we want to redefine the consumer experience within biscuits & particularly the cracker segment," Shere added