#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Italy to restart talks with ArcelorMittal over ailing Ilva steel plant

Updated : November 24, 2019 02:04 PM IST

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal has agreed to immediately restart talks with the Italian government over the future of the Ilva plant, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said after a four-hour meeting with the company.
Rome and ArcelorMittal are on the brink of a legal battle as the latter tries to walk away from a 2018 deal to buy the steel plant in the southern city of Taranto, which directly employs around 8,200 workers in one of Italy's least prosperous areas.
India-based ArcelorMittal has blamed its threatened exit on the Italian government's move to scrap a guarantee of legal immunity from prosecution over environmental risks while it carried out the clean-up at Ilva's heavily polluted site.
Italy to restart talks with ArcelorMittal over ailing Ilva steel plant
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV