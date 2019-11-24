Italy to restart talks with ArcelorMittal over ailing Ilva steel plant
Updated : November 24, 2019 02:04 PM IST
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal has agreed to immediately restart talks with the Italian government over the future of the Ilva plant, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said after a four-hour meeting with the company.
Rome and ArcelorMittal are on the brink of a legal battle as the latter tries to walk away from a 2018 deal to buy the steel plant in the southern city of Taranto, which directly employs around 8,200 workers in one of Italy's least prosperous areas.
India-based ArcelorMittal has blamed its threatened exit on the Italian government's move to scrap a guarantee of legal immunity from prosecution over environmental risks while it carried out the clean-up at Ilva's heavily polluted site.
