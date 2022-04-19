It is a job seekers' market, says Vice President of Teamlease Services

Deval Singh, Vice President & Business Head at Teamlease Services and Manas Singh, the Chief Business Officer at Apna, discuss the increase in hiring across almost all sectors in the country and how it is a job seekers' market

The Great Resignation has hit many organisations in the country quite hard and currently, it is a job seekers' market, said Deval Singh, Vice President & Business Head of Telecom, I-T, Media and Government at Teamlease Services.

"It is a market where candidates are choosing which is the job offer that fits their passion or their purpose," she said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer at Apna, echoed these thoughts. He said India is back to work and that the company's confidence is supported by months of upward trends.

He said overall they have seen close to a 40 percent increase quarter-on-quarter in the overall jobs that were posted on their portal. "In the last quarter, we had close to 3 crore job interviews conducted on our platform. Almost 5 million users have been added to the platform and are actively looking for jobs,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He said there is a strong resurgence in almost all sectors, which had been badly hit by the pandemic. "Beauty and wellness has seen an 80 percent increase in job openings over the quarter. Hospitality, which has been burdened since the start of the pandemic, is seeing a 30 percent increase over the quarter. So the country is really back to work,” he said.

Deval said the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the hiring demand in the market in almost all corners of the country. “While metros are booming, Bengaluru and a couple of other places are the hotspots. But at the same time there is a lot of penetration in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities because the demand for talent is across India," she said.

"Also, with the culture of hiring anybody anywhere to get your job done is making opportunities open up for job seekers," she said, adding that it is opening up opportunities for organisations. "So almost every industry is showing positive growth in hiring," she said.

However, she said the Great Resignation phenomenon isn't the only reason for ample opportunities available in the market. "There are multiple reasons as to why employees and candidates are choosing to do new jobs. In some scenarios they want to start their own startup or they want to join unicorns," she said.

"Also, as India is now thriving with startups and unicorns, we are seeing the trend of forced attrition occurring in some of the organisations because employees are resigning without even having a job in their hands," she said.

She said it is a very different phenomenon that is being witnessed, something the organizations didn't see coming. "I do believe it will subside at some point and become better. However, right now it is a job seekers' market,” she said.