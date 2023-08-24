ISRO's upcoming key launches set to boost MTAR's prospects, says MD Srinivas Reddy

The upcoming space launches hold immense significance not only for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) but also for MTAR Technologies, a leading private sector player in the precision engineering industry. Among the forthcoming missions, there are pivotal launches that the ISRO Chairman previously highlighted, notably the Gaganyaan program—a monumental initiative designed for human spaceflight involving Indian astronauts in orbital missions.

MTR is currently one of India's leading companies engaged in the manufacture of mission critical precision components and other equipment and accessories. The company has been supplying to several national projects like India's Space Programmes, Indian Civilian Nuclear Power program, Indian Defence etc., for long.

The ISRO's critical missions on the horizon have the potential to further drive MTAR's business growth. This collaboration will undoubtedly provide MTAR with the platform to diversify and expand its business operations in tandem with ISRO's ambitious space exploration pursuits.

On August 23, India achieved a historic milestone by successfully executing a soft landing of Chandrayaan -3 on the lunar surface. This accomplishment marks India as the first country to achieve a probe landing on the moon's southern pole and the fourth nation worldwide to join the prestigious league of lunar landers. MTAR Technologies played a significant role in this achievement, being a pivotal supplier for this mission. Their contribution encompassed the provision of crucial components such as Vikas engines, cryogenic engines, and various sub-systems.

Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of MTAR Technologies, discussed the expanding prospects within the Indian space sector in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We would definitely see a lot more launches happening in terms of what ISRO can do. There are important critical launches in the future, as the Chairman of ISRO mentioned earlier regarding Gaganyaan and other launches. So, it will definitely help MTAR to expand its scope of business moving forward with ISRO,” said Reddy.

According to him, the Indian government has directed its attention towards ISRO with a specific emphasis on research and development (R&D) activities. Reddy said that previously ISRO managed the coordination of sourcing diverse systems from multiple private enterprises. The government's present objective is to encourage ISRO to prioritise R&D.

Therefore, it is important to note that these two endeavours will occur concurrently. It's unlikely that ISRO's launch activities or its coordination of various needs will cease. However, there will also be substantial backing for the private sector to autonomously produce entire systems and advance them. As such, both these activities will unfold side by side over the next 5-10 years, said Reddy.

