Israel's exports to India rise 9%; Tel Aviv's overall exports to hit record of $114 billion in 2019
Updated : November 25, 2019 11:28 AM IST
Israeli goods and services exports stood at $84 billion over the first nine months of the year, up 4.6 percent from January-September 2018.
With the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1992, bilateral trade between Israel and India has also increased, from $200 million in 1992-93 to $5.84 billion in 2018.
During elections, Netanyahu showcased his friendship with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in campaign posters.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more