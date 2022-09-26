ISG, L&T Technology Services Invites Corporates to Compete for the First-ever Digital Engineering Awards

By CNBC-TV18

As digital ecosystems become increasingly connected, across platforms, devices and data, companies have begun to value digital engineering as a means to create new business models, deliver superior customer experiences and achieve operational efficiencies on a scale never before imagined.

Digital Engineering, which is a holistic approach to creating, capturing and integrating data through digital skillsets, is leading to shorter product lifecycles, smarter products and solutions, paperless factories, and a host of other notable innovations. Enterprises that provide digital engineering solutions have been enabling corporates to shape to their transformative ideas, which deliver radical, sustainable and planet-positive changes at a macro level.

To celebrate ingenuous disruptors and encourage them to continue to challenge the status quo with innovate transformations, L&T Technology Services- a leading global pure-play engineering services company, in association with ISG - a leading global technology research and advisory firm, launched the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards. With CNBC TV18 as a media partner, these awards seek to bring together industry leaders by recognizing outstanding achievements in the Digital Engineering R&D domain.

The Digital Engineering Awards have been conceived to recognize outstanding leaders that use digital engineering to maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future.

Nine categories of awards have been conceived; five of these are team awards while the other four will recognize individual achievements. The five ‘Engineering the Change Team Awards’ will be presented for Digital Transformation of the Year, Top Sustainability Initiative, Digital Engineering Program of the Year, Engineering Product of the Year and Value Realization. The four categories under the ‘Engineering at Heart Individual Awards’ will be Distinguished Digital Engineer, Digital Engineer of the Year, Woman Engineer of the Year and Innovator of the Year.

The awards program will be rigorously judged by an independent peer-group panel, led and managed by ISG, a global research and advisory firm for Digital Engineering. As a testament to the awards program’s superior quality, each entry will receive an unbiased review from a hand-picked panel of industry experts.

Enterprises and service providers are being invited to submit their nominations until the 15th of October, 2022. Thereafter, on the 1st of November, a shortlist will be announced, as per evaluation criteria, which includes innovation, value, delivery and impact. By the end of November, the winners will be selected and they will be felicitated during a gala awards celebration on 13th December in New York.

The initiative aims to become a global leader in recognizing and fostering innovations in Digital Engineering. It seeks to enable business and technology leaders to draw inspiration from the creativity and boldness of their peers and exchange valuable knowledge with members of a global community.

Commenting on the awards, Shivakumar S, Chief Operating Officer, Branded Content Business at Network 18, concludes, “The Engineering and R&D (ER&D) industry is a true sunrise sector, responsible for digital transformations on a global scale. The Digital Engineering Awards will play an important role in celebrating and showcasing such new-age technology success stories.”

For more about the Awards, visit this website or connect at info.digitalengineeringawards.com.

This is a Partnered Post