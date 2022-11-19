Industry welcomes export duty withdrawal on iron and steel items

The news also confirms a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak on Friday which mentioned that the steel minister met the Finance Minister seeking a cut, reduction or a rollback of the duties.

The steel industry has welcomed the government's decision to withdraw export duty on steel products and make changes to the iron ore export duties.

In an official statement, the Indian Steel Association thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and the other ministries (Finance, Commerce & Steel) for supporting the same. President Dilip Oommen believes that the move will strengthen the steel sector and enable it towards an inclusive growth path.

Oommen is also the Executive Vice President of ArcelorMittal.

Effective today, exports of iron ore lumps and fines < 58 percent Fe will attract zero duty while exports of iron ore lumps and fines greater than 58 percent Fe will attract 30 percent duty.

Export of iron ore pellets will attract zero duty.

Exports of pig iron & steel products classified under HS 7201, 7208, 7209, 7210, 7213, 7214, 7219, 7222, and 7227 will also attract zero duty.

On the other hand, anthracite and coking coal will attract 2.5 percent import duty and the import of coke and semi coke will have an import duty of 5 percent.

Seshagiri Rao, CFO of JSW Steel, one of India's largest steel producers also welcomed the move, saying that it will act as a big sentiment boost to revive domestic steel demand, especially when the global steel demand is on a steep decline.

The sentiments were echoed by JSPL MD Bimlendra Jha, who, in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last week mentioned that the upswing in the Indian steel sector is largely due to domestic demand, and that companies should not focus a lot on exports unless it makes a lot of sense from the financial standpoint.

The news also confirms a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak on Friday which mentioned that the steel minister shared detailed representations of the industry with the Finance Ministry seeking a cut, reduction or a rollback of the duties.

