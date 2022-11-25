IRDAI approves merger of Exide Life with HDFC Life

HDFC Life announced earlier this year that it had acquired a 100 percent ownership in Exide Life from its parent Exide Industries after issuing over 8.7 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 685 and a cash payout of Rs 726 crore, aggregating to Rs 6687 crore.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Friday, November 25, approved the merger of Exide Life with insurance company HDFC Life, following the announcement of the deal in September 2021.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters
IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?
IST3 Min(s) Read
HDFC Life announced earlier this year that it had acquired a 100 percent ownership in Exide Life from its parent Exide Industries after issuing over 8.7 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 685 and a cash payout of Rs 726 crore, aggregating to Rs 6,687 crore.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) subsequently granted the merger its clearance last month. In a regulatory statement, HDFC Life Insurance stated that the Mumbai bench of NCLT has approved the amalgamation plan.
Also read: SEBI amends norms to bring in buying, selling of mutual funds under insider trading rules
The regulatory board met today to discuss expenses of management (EoM) limit and re-insurance norms.
Additionally, the IRDAI has permitted banks to tie up with nine life, general, and standalone health insurance companies instead of the present limit of three.