IRCTC resumes e-catering services: Here’s how to order food while travelling by train

After a lull for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that brought most of the activities to a standstill, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has resumed its e-catering services. The state-run company's services were paused in March last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this period, train passengers were not served food to curb the spread of infection.
As things are slowly getting back to normal with fewer travel restrictions across the country, Railways has decided to resume the services.
The IRCTC tweeted, “No more going #hungry on the train when you have access to #IRCTCEcatering! order your #favourites for a long or short #journey in just a few #swipes & get them #delivered to your #train #seat/berth. Details: http://ecatering.irctc.co.in / download #IRCTC ‘Food On Track’ app/call 1323.”
Step 1:
Step 2: The passenger then needs to enter the 10-digit PNR Number mentioned on the ticket.
Step 3: Depending on the train, the passenger needs to select the food from a list of cafes, outlets, and quick service restaurants as per their availability.
Step 5: Soon, the food will be delivered at the passenger’s birth/seat.
According to the information given on IRCTC eCatering website, more than 500 restaurants like Domino’s, Comesum, Zoop, Railrestro, Garg Rajdhani Online Food, Yatri’s, Rail Recipe, Relfood, Haldirams, OLF Stores, Dewsis, Subway are available on this platform.