IRCTC resumes e-catering services: Here’s how to order food while travelling by train

After a lull for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that brought most of the activities to a standstill, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has resumed its e-catering services. The state-run company's services were paused in March last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this period, train passengers were not served food to curb the spread of infection.

As things are slowly getting back to normal with fewer travel restrictions across the country, Railways has decided to resume the services.

The IRCTC tweeted, “No more going #hungry on the train when you have access to #IRCTCEcatering! order your #favourites for a long or short #journey in just a few #swipes & get them #delivered to your #train #seat/berth. Details: http://ecatering.irctc.co.in / download #IRCTC ‘Food On Track’ app/call 1323.”

Travellers will have to follow the following steps in order to use IRCTC e-Catering services:

Step 1:

Log in to the IRCTC’s catering website or the e-Catering mobile application.

Step 2: The passenger then needs to enter the 10-digit PNR Number mentioned on the ticket.

Step 3: Depending on the train, the passenger needs to select the food from a list of cafes, outlets, and quick service restaurants as per their availability.

Step 4: After placing the order, the passenger can choose to pay online or through cash-on-delivery.

Step 5: Soon, the food will be delivered at the passenger’s birth/seat.