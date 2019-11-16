IRCTC received Rs 63 crore as convenience fee from rail travellers in September

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has earned more than Rs 63 crore from convenience fee in September, an RTI query revealed.

The central government had decided to scrap the service fee on e-booking of tickets three years ago to promote digital transactions. Before it, the government was charging Rs 20 per ticket on non-AC category and Rs 40 per ticket on air-conditioned tickets.

Defying the decision, the IRCTC imposed the convenience fee from September 1 this year. Thereafter, Rs 15 on non-AC and Rs 30 on air-conditioned tickets are being charged. Moreover, this convenience fee attracts GST additionally.

Right To Information activist Chandrashekhar Gaur filed a query with the IRCTC under the Act asking how much was collected as a service fee on e-ticket bookings between September 1-30. The information provided by the IRCTC to Gaur had mentioned convenience fee in place of a service fee.

According to the IRCTC data, Rs 63.05 crore were received under the convenience fee. However, it was not mentioned that the whole amount was collected from e-booking.

Interestingly, the IRCTC has given three replies to Gaur for his single query. The first reply came on October 22 that said Indian Railways doesn't charge a service fee, instead, IRCTC has imposed convenience fee from September 1, under which a total Rs 51.69 crore were received.