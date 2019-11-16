#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

IRCTC received Rs 63 crore as convenience fee from rail travellers in September

Updated : November 16, 2019 01:46 PM IST

The central government had decided to scrap the service fee on e-booking of tickets three years ago to promote digital transactions.
Before it, the government was charging Rs 20 per ticket on non-AC category and Rs 40 per ticket on air-conditioned tickets.
IRCTC received Rs 63 crore as convenience fee from rail travellers in September
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jawa Perak Bobber launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.94 lakh

Jawa Perak Bobber launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.94 lakh

Vodafone Idea analysts’ concall: Govt wants to see 3 private players & 1 public player, says CEO

Vodafone Idea analysts’ concall: Govt wants to see 3 private players & 1 public player, says CEO

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV