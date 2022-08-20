IRCTC official refutes media reports on sale of customer data

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The senior representative said consultants were being hired to enhance existing businesses and provide inputs on new business lines that the IRCTC and Indian Railways can adopt in near future

Amid reports of the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) planning to monetise passenger data, a senior official has clarified that the corporation does not sell its information and has no intention of doing so.

Earlier, certain media reports, including social media advocacy groups, said that the ticket booking arm of the Indian Railways was planning to sell consumers' personal information while conducting business with private and government companies.

The public sector undertaking was hiring a consultant to assist with the monetisation process, through which IRCTC plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore, Business Standard reported.

IRCTC cited sectors such as hospitality, health, energy and infrastructure as potential customers for the passenger data in its tender document for hiring the consultant, the report said.

ALSO READ:

Denying media reports, the senior IRCTC official said consultants were being hired to improve the existing businesses, ANI reported. The consultant will also provide inputs on new business lines that the IRCTC and Indian Railways can adopt in near future, the official said.

The IRCTC has developed a number of businesses like rail ticketing, hotel booking, catering service, air ticketing, bus booking and retiring room booking on its own platform. Similarly, the IRCTC will develop a new business on its own platform taking assistance or guidance from market leaders, the ANI report said.

The official also clarified that the ticket booking arm of the Indian Railways does not store the financial data of its customers on its system server. This is because, at the time of online payment, the IRCTC gives control to the respective Payment Gateway or bank for the payment.

The representative said that as a commercial entity, IRCTC continuously explores opportunities in new business areas. A tender has been floated to appoint a consultant of international repute to carry out such activities in a more professional manner and to safeguard the financial interests of its investors.

The aim to hire a consultant would be to assist IRCTC and Indian Railways to develop monetisation strategies through data analysis. The consultant would also guide IRCTC on new businesses in line with travel and other associated needs of its customers. The representative said the consultant would advise IRCTC on the monetisation value of existing digital resources by studying various Acts and laws, including IT Act 2000 and its amendments, User data privacy laws including GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).