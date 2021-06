Logistics startup Delhivery has raised $275 million in primary funding round, led by Fidelity Management and Research Company. The Series H pre-IPO round also saw participation from other public market investors, however, the firm did not disclose their names.

The fresh capital will push Delhivery's valuation to over $3 billion, the company said in a statement. Last year in December, Delhivery was valued at $2 billion after it raised $25 million from Steadview capital.

"We are delighted to welcome Fidelity and our other new investors to our cap-table. This round of financing significantly strengthens our balance sheet and is a statement of confidence as we plan to go public," said Sahil Barua, Delhivery's co-founder and CEO.

Barua also added that the investment coincides with two other significant milestones as Delhivery – will celebrate its 10th anniversary this month and since its inception, it has completed 1 billion cumulative shipments in April 2021. American investment bank Citi acted as the sole financial advisor to Delhivery on this transaction.