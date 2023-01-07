IPA all set to host 30th and 31st Indian Paint Conference in Goa from Jan 20 to 22

This will be the largest trade show of the estimated $8 billion (Rs 62,000 crore) Indian Paints & Coatings industry. The biennial event is being organized after a gap of 4 years on account of the COVID pandemic.

The Indian Paint Association (IPA), the apex body of the country's paint and coatings industry, is all geared up to host the 30th and 31st Indian Paint Conference to be held in Goa from January 20, 2023 to January 23 2023. This will be the largest trade show of the estimated $8 billion (Rs 62,000 crore) Indian Paints & Coatings industry. The biennial event is being organized after a gap of 4 years on account of the COVID pandemic.

Themed 'Nutation' – “Reimagining the Paint Business”, the 3-day conference will feature discussions and deliberations amongst the best minds of the paints and coatings ecosystem from India and abroad.

600+ delegates and over 40 panelists comprising leading business leaders, technology specialists, and other domain experts will share their perspectives on a range of relevant topics concerning this sector. The key thrust of the conference will be on ‘reimagining’ or adopting a fresh and innovative approach for sustainable growth of the sector in today’s dynamic times.

“The 30th and 31st editions of the Indian Paint Conference will present a confluence of ideas, talent, and potentiality. The theme of the conference, ‘Nutation' depicts a paradigm shift and a zeal to reimagine the scope, application, and boundaries of the paint business at large”, said Ashok Kumar Gupta - President, Indian Paint Association (Managing Director - Shalimar Paints Limited).

“Goa's vibrant culture, mesmerizing monuments and picturesque beaches will provide the perfect setting for 'Nutation' of the Indian Paint Industry”, he added.

The Indian Paint Industry is the fastest-growing major paint economy the world over, with consistent double-digit growth over the years. While India’s GDP growth has been growing around 7-8 percent year-on-year (y-on-y) over the past decade, the paint industry in comparison has grown at the rate of 12-15 percent y-on-y in the same period.

“Indians define primary necessities through the term – ‘Roti’ (Food), ‘Kapda’ (Clothing) aur (and) ‘Makaan’ (shelter/home)”. The paint industry, therefore, plays an essential role in fulfilling the basic aspirations of a human being by beautifying and protecting his or her ‘Makaan’.

"The post pandemic era has not only thrown a lot of challenges but also opened a plethora of opportunities for the paints and coatings Industry. Through this Conference, we have endeavoured to bring together the best minds of the paints and coatings ecosystem on a common platform to reimagine this indispensable industry to add new shades of innovation, progress, and prosperity”, said Priya Bhumkar – Convenor, 30th & 31st Indian Paint Conference (Managing Director - Soujanya Color).