IOC signs MOU with Urban Tots to offer toys across India

(IOC), India’s oil refining and marketing giant with a global presence signs exclusive MOU with Deepak Houseware and Toys Pvt Ltd., popularly known as Urban Tots, a fast-emerging start-up engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling toys including electronic toys and roll play.

Under the mutually beneficial agreement, Urban Tots intends to set up Toy Shops and kiosks at IOCL Retail Outlets allowing the company to market its products to the customers approaching the Retail Outlets of IOCL to buy Petroleum products. IOC would provide a vacant piece of land within its Retail Outlet to Urban Tots, enabling them to build a kiosk.

Post this agreement, a range of new products by Urban Tots will be available on IOCL retail outlets which are expected to further boost consumer confidence. IOCL in the past has been involved in successfully delivering parking, food and water facilities to facilitate a pleasant & enjoyable experience for its customers.

"Urban Tots will benefit from the deep penetration of IOC across India as it will allow us to send our toys to end customers that is children in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. This is part of our PAN-India expansion plan where our mission is to provide every child in India an easy access to high quality fun toys.”, said Rahul Sachar, Director, Urban Tots.

“Toys is the most sought product on Petrol pumps after spare parts, tyres, snacks and beverages. IOC will be able to delight and enhance the customer experience with the range of entertaining toys from Urban tots. We as a group are working on a mission to be one stop shop for our visitors,”, said Mr. Naveen Charan, Chief General Manager, Indian Oil Corporation.

The first 5 stores of Urban tots is expected to be inaugurated by February 1, 2023 at IOC petrol pumps. The MOU agreement will result in additional 100 crores of annual turnover for Urban tots.

Urban Tots products are available on modern retail outlets like Hamleys of Reliance Retail, DMart, Vmart, Bazar India etc. as well as e-commerce sites like FirstCry, Flipkart and Amazon.