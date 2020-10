Bengaluru-based video-making platform InVideo on Tuesday said it has raised around Rs 110 crore in series A round of funding led by Sequoia Capital India. The round also saw participation from Tiger Global, Hummingbird, RTP Global and Base, the company said.

”This fresh capital injection will allow us to continue our mission to build a world-class technology solution, expand at scale and help more individuals and businesses create unique videos that fit their needs in the easiest way possible,” InVideo CEO and co-founder Sanket Shah said in a statement.

InVideo was launched in April 2019 by Shah and Harsh Vakharia. The platform claims to have over 8 lakh users from more than 150 countries who have created videos in over 75 languages.