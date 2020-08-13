  • SENSEX
Investment by PE/VCs in Indian cos halve to $4.1 bn in July: Report

Updated : August 13, 2020 02:59 PM IST

In June, the investments stood at USD 6.8 billion, consultancy firm EY said in the report.
There were 10 large deals of over USD 100 million each last month, which saw inflows of USD 3.1 billion as against USD 7.1 billion in 13 large deals in July 2019, it said.
