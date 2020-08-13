Business Investment by PE/VCs in Indian cos halve to $4.1 bn in July: Report Updated : August 13, 2020 02:59 PM IST In June, the investments stood at USD 6.8 billion, consultancy firm EY said in the report. There were 10 large deals of over USD 100 million each last month, which saw inflows of USD 3.1 billion as against USD 7.1 billion in 13 large deals in July 2019, it said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply