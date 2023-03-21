English
Invest India appoints Manmeet Kaur Nanda as new MD and CEO

Invest India appoints Manmeet Kaur Nanda as new MD and CEO

Invest India appoints Manmeet Kaur Nanda as new MD and CEO
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 21, 2023 10:29:44 PM IST (Updated)

Nanda is an IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre of the 2000 batch. Earlier, Deepak Bagla cited 'personal reasons' for stepping down from the post of MD and CEO of Invest India.

Invest India, an investment promotion and facilitation body under the Commerce And Industry Ministry, on Tuesday, March 21, appointed Manmeet Kaur Nanda as the new managing director and chief executive officer, until a full-time regular appointment.

In a statement, the Commerce Ministry said, the 32nd board meeting approved the appointment of Nanda, an IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre of the 2000 batch, as the new MD and CEO in its meeting held on Monday, March 20.


Also Read: India likely to miss divestment and tax collection target in current fiscal

"The Board placed on record its appreciation to Deepak Bagla for his leadership and commitment in establishing Invest India. He has served the organization for nearly 8 years and contributed to Invest India’s development," the statement added.

This comes after Deepak Bagla cited "personal reasons" for stepping down from the post of managing director and chief executive officer of Invest India.

Nanda will continue to serve her current role as joint secretary of

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Invest India was set up in 2009 under Section 25 of the Companies Act.

First Published: Mar 21, 2023 8:16 PM IST
