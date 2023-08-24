Introducing Skill Tank: Igniting youth entrepreneurship

Are you a young, innovative mind with a flair for entrepreneurship? Do you believe your ideas have the potential to change the world? If you're young or if you are someone who has a little one with a burning desire to make your mark in the business world, then get ready to be a part of the most exciting competition designed just for you – Skill Tank!

Online Live Learning or OLL, in association with CNBC-TV18 is proud to present Skill Tank, a ground-breaking contest that aims to tap into the immense potential of young minds across India. We believe that great ideas can originate from any age group, and with Skill Tank, we are on a mission to discover the next generation of young entrepreneurs.

What is Skill Tank all about?

Skill Tank is a competition that invites students between standard 5th and 12th to showcase their entrepreneurial spirit. The contest is centered around presenting an innovative idea that has the power to transform into a successful business venture. Whether it's a new technology, a social initiative, an eco-friendly product, or a disruptive service, all ideas are welcome as long as they have the potential to create a positive impact on society.

Reaching out to talent across India

Skill Tank is not confined to a particular region; it's a nationwide competition. The team behind Skill Tank is committed to providing equal opportunities to talented youngsters from all corners of India. The contest will reach out to over 200 schools across the country, in person, ensuring that students from various backgrounds have the chance to participate and showcase their brilliance.

Additionally, recognizing the importance of inclusivity and accessibility, Skill Tank will also be open to all schools pan India, virtually. This decision ensures that distance and physical location will not be barriers for any aspiring young entrepreneur to join the competition. All the finalists selected will compete in the Grand Finale round at the CNBC-TV18 Studio in Mumbai.

Prizes that spark success

OLL and CNBC-TV18 understand that every great idea needs the right support to flourish. To encourage and nurture the best entrepreneurial talent, Skill Tank offers an impressive array of prizes:

Cash Prize of 1 Million: We are giving cash prize worth 1 million rupees for the winners of Skill Tank. This financial boost can be a significant step towards turning their dream venture into a reality.

Featured on National Television: All semi-finalists & finalists will be featured on CNBC-TV18 channel & social media handles. Some exceptional ideas will also be featured on CNBCTV18.com.

Mentorship by Young Entrepreneur - Shreyaan Daga: Skill Tank's winners will have a golden opportunity to receive mentorship from none other than Shreyaan Daga, a successful young entrepreneur who has already made a mark in the business world. He was one of the youngest pitchers at Shark Tank India Season 2, when we was only 18 years old. Shreyaan's guidance will undoubtedly provide invaluable insights and inspiration.

OLL Scholarship Package: Alongside the cash prize and mentorship, winners will be awarded an OLL scholarship package. This package aims to support their education and personal growth, ensuring they continue to thrive academically and professionally with courses that focus on entrepreneurship, coding and other skills.

How to participate?

Participating in Skill Tank is easy. Interested students can reach out to their school authorities to check if their institution is registered for the competition. If their school is not part of the program, they can ask the school to register or one can join the contest virtually via below link.

Once registered, participants will have the opportunity to present their ideas through well-structured submissions, demonstrating their creativity, business acumen, and passion for making a difference.

The entries will be judged by a robust jury of esteemed industry experts and entrepreneurs, ensuring a fair and rigorous evaluation process, and the most exceptional ideas will have the honour of being featured on national television on CNBC-TV18, providing them with unprecedented exposure and recognition.

Unleash Your Entrepreneurial Spirit

Skill Tank is not just another competition; it's a platform that celebrates young minds and encourages them to dream big. If you're a student between standard 5th and 12th and have an idea that can change the world, don't miss this chance to be a part of Skill Tank. Let your imagination soar, and show India what the next big idea looks like.

Note: This is a partnered post