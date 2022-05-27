Interview with Praveen Rawal, Managing Director of Steelcase India, SAARC and the design centre at Kuala Lumpur for Asia-Pacific

In this exclusive conversation, Praveen Rawal talks about the future of work. The pandemic has changed both personal and professional lives for good. Companies have woken up to the new reality and have changed their "business as usual" approach despite offices slowly opening up again across the country. Mr Rawal reckons that working environments will need to conform to the new reality. That is where outfits like Steelcase are spending time, money and efforts to realign and refocus their products. In this free-flowing conversation, Mr Rawal offers his vision for Steelcase and where he thinks the industry is headed. Overall, as an eternal optimist, he thinks that this is a start of a new era.

