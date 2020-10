Amazon on Sunday said that it had been granted relief by an emergency arbitrator in Singapore to get an interim stay on Future Group's deal with Reliance Retail, in which Reliance has sought to purchase Future's retail assets.

Amazon had sought emergency arbitration to seek a stay on the deal until the arbitration process is complete, sources told CNBC-TV18.

In a statement, Amazon said: "We welcome the award of the Emergency Arbitrator. We are grateful for the order which grants all the reliefs that were sought. We remain committed to an expeditious conclusion of the arbitration process."

Future Group and Reliance Retail have not yet commented on the issue. Amazon was represented by Gopal Subramanium, QC, Senior Counsel, Gourab Banerji, QC, Senior Counsel, Amit Sibal, Senior Counsel; Alvin Yeo, Senior Counsel, and AZB& Partners, P&A Law Offices and WongPartnership LLP.

Amazon had approached the Singapore International Arbitration Centre against the Future-RIL deal earlier this month, citing that its contract with Future Group gave it the first right of refusal and that it had a non-compete clause which prevented Future Group from approaching Reliance.

Sources said that the contract also allowed for arbitration in Singapore in case of dispute.