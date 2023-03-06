Insurance reform amendments likely in second leg of the budget session: Exclusive

Sources said that work from the Department of Financial Services on these amendments is completed and the department is hopeful that those will be introduced in this session itself.

The Finance Ministry is looking to bring in amendments to the Insurance Act in the second leg of the ongoing budget session in parliament, ministry sources told CNBC-TV18.

Second leg of the budget session will resume on March 13.

Some of those reforms include composite insurance licence, lowering initial capital to start an insurance business, allowing insurers to distribute other financial products and allowing insurers to provide other value added services.

On November 20 last year, the Finance Ministry, in consultation with the regulator, IRDAI and other stakeholders, issued a draft bill titled ‘The Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022". The draft bill proposes significant amendments to the Insurance Act, 1938 ("Insurance Act") and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999 ("IRDA Act").

Both the acts are primarily focus on enhancing the financial security of the policyholders, promoting policyholders' interests, improving returns to the policyholders, facilitating entry of more players in insurance market leading to economic growth and employment generation, enhancing efficiencies of the insurance industry - operational as well as financial, and enabling ease of doing business.

The draft bill proposes various changes such as opening up the IRDAI registration to various classes, sub-classes and types of Insurers with minimum capital requirements based on the form of business (as maybe specified by the IRDAI), allowing Insurers to additionally perform services that are incidental or related to insurance business as well as distribution of other financial products as maybe specified by the IRDAI.

Further, certain amendments have been proposed in line with the changes made to other legislations such as the Companies Act, 2013 and changes discussed by the IRDAI in relation to various regulations.

Government had invited comments from the general public on the proposed amendments by mid-December 2022.