Innoterra wins grant of $6.3 million from National Horticulture Board

The selection process was done by national agencies and involved review rounds with senior authorities from NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) and ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research).

Innoterra, a Swiss-Indian agri-tech platform, has won grant award of $6.3 million from the National Horticulture Board (NHB) for a 4-year tenure project to strengthen the banana cultivation supply chains in the Anantapur cluster in Andhra Pradesh, India (AP).

Speaking about the award, Anup Karwa, Director Input Marketplace said, “The grant gives us a mandate to strengthen various facets of our supply chain from pre-production, post-harvest to logistics and marketing that will benefit smallholder farmers in the years to come.”