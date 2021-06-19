Infosys recruited 19,230 graduates in India, says Nandan Nilekani at AGM

IT major Infosys recruited 19,230 graduates in India and 1,941 outside India to serve the burgeoning demand for digital acceleration, Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of Infosys said on Saturday.

Nilekani was speaking at the 40th Annual General Meeting of Infosys that was held virtually on Saturday.

"Over the last three and a half years, we have built a highly credible market position for ourselves as the global digital services and consulting provider of choice for enterprises," he said.

Infosys' digital business grew by nearly 50 percent in the previous fiscal, with its large deals peaking at an all-time high of $14 billion -- 66 percent of these deals were new.

"While the pandemic put this to test, the result we delivered, the resilience we displayed and the brand strength that we have accrued clearly shows how well-placed we are to thrive and to help our clients thrive in challenging but exciting digital-first markets," he added.

During the fiscal year 2021, Infosys grossed a healthy revenue growth of 5 percent, totalling nearly $13 billion, Nilekani touted it as an "industry-leading" growth.

"Infosys is well-positioned for another year of market-leading performance in a post-pandemic, cloud-first, distinctly digital era," Nilekani added.

The company announced a dividend of Rs 6,400 crore, with capital returns amounting to Rs 15,600. But, he said, we will not rest on our laurels, rather seize the moment.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to assure you all that we will not rest on our laurels. On the contrary, we will seize the moment to build on this head start to expand our market share further as we serve global enterprises in their digital acceleration journey," he added.

Talking about the company's contribution to India's COVID-19 fight, he said Infosys contributed Rs 200 crore towards relief works to support the community relief efforts.

"We have set up vaccination centres at our campuses and COVID-19 care centres across locations; collaborated with hospitals and ambulance services; facilitated access to oxygen and medicines; deepened employee support ," he said.

The Infosys Board of Directors, recently appointed Bobby Parikh and Chitra Nayak as the independent directors, effective July 15, 2020, and March 25, 2021, respectively.