Infosys pays Rs 6 lakh in compounding fees to settle ex-CFO severance payment row

Updated : March 02, 2020 10:25 PM IST

Generally, compoundable offences are those which can be settled by paying certain amount of money.
Through the compounding process, Infosys had sought to resolve the alleged offences.
The fee of Rs 6 lakh consists of Rs 1.5 lakh in respect of each application for each alleged offence by the company and Rs 25,000 by each of the current and former key managerial personnel for each alleged offence, the filing said.
