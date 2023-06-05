English
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's remuneration falls by 21%

By Sudarshan Kumar  Jun 5, 2023 3:11:53 PM IST (Published)

This reduction is mainly on account of less number of restricted stock units being exercised. For the year 2022-23, Salil Parekh will receive a total remuneration of Rs 57.32 crore against Rs 71.02 crore in the previous year.

Infosys has released its annual report for the financial year 2022-23. And, the remuneration of its key managerial professionals (KMPs) approved by board for the fiscal, shows a reduction of 21 percent in total compensation for its MD & CEO Salil Parekh.

For the year 2022-23, Salil Parekh will receive a total remuneration of Rs 57.32 crore against Rs 71.02 crore in the previous year. This comes after a few weeks of Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, seeing a fall of nearly 50 percent in his total compensation.
This reduction is mainly on account of less number of restricted stock units being exercised. In FY23, restricted stock units contribute Rs 30.60 crore against Rs 52.33 crore in the previous year to the total compensation. A restricted stock unit (RSU) is an award of stock shares, usually given as a form of employee compensation. The recipient must meet certain conditions before the restricted stock units are transferred to the owner. Restricted stock units are issued to employees through a vesting plan and distribution schedule after they achieve required performance milestones or upon remaining with their employer for a particular length of time.
