Infosys AGM | 95 large deals signed in FY23, of which 40% were new: Nandan Nilekani

Ninety-five large deals worth $9.8 billion were signed in financial year 2022-23, of which 40 percent were net new, Infosys Co-Founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Wednesday, June 28, while speaking at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

The Infosys co-founder announced that the 2022-23 fiscal has been a year of strong overall growth — 15.4 percent in constant currency, delivering $18.2 billion in revenue. "Grew in double digits across most industry segments and across major geographic markets — 26 percent in Europe and 12 percent in the US," he noted.