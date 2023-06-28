CNBC TV18
Infosys AGM | 95 large deals signed in FY23, of which 40% were new: Nandan Nilekani

Infosys AGM | 95 large deals signed in FY23, of which 40% were new: Nandan Nilekani

Infosys AGM | 95 large deals signed in FY23, of which 40% were new: Nandan Nilekani
By Meghna Sen  Jun 28, 2023 6:12:51 PM IST (Updated)

Infosys Co-Founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani announced that the 2022-23 fiscal has been a year of strong overall growth — 15.4 percent in constant currency, delivering $18.2 billion in revenue. Shares of Infosys settled 2.02 percent higher at Rs 1,296 apiece on the NSE ahead of the company's AGM today.

Ninety-five large deals worth $9.8 billion were signed in financial year 2022-23, of which 40 percent were net new, Infosys Co-Founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Wednesday, June 28, while speaking at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

The Infosys co-founder announced that the 2022-23 fiscal has been a year of strong overall growth — 15.4 percent in constant currency, delivering $18.2 billion in revenue. "Grew in double digits across most industry segments and across major geographic markets — 26 percent in Europe and 12 percent in the US," he noted.


Nilekani also said the IT services major had declared a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023). The final dividend that Infosys announced for FY23 was in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share that Infosys has already paid.

